Previous
The going gets easier by ludwigsdiana
Photo 971

The going gets easier

when you see something you can eat.

These birds are quite shy and keep their distance, sticking to edge of the reeds.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
April 17th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
They have such pretty colouring.
April 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of those wonderful, colorful feathers
April 17th, 2024  
Julie ace
So vibrant. Beautiful.
April 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Terrific capture. Well spotted
April 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise