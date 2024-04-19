Sign up
Previous
Photo 973
It finally found something
which could be edible. This one was rather fussy, pulling and tugging at different options.
It seemed to pull out the reeds as the bottom part was what it was looking for.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8942
photos
299
followers
142
following
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple-swamphen
Mags
ace
Perhaps, that's where the tender morsels were located. Lovely!
April 19th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Looks like a feast.
April 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He knows what he is looking for !!
April 19th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s giving a determined tug.
April 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He is a very determine in knowing what he wants and needs, wonderful capture
April 19th, 2024
