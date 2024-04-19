Previous
It finally found something by ludwigsdiana
It finally found something

which could be edible. This one was rather fussy, pulling and tugging at different options.

It seemed to pull out the reeds as the bottom part was what it was looking for.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Diana

Mags ace
Perhaps, that's where the tender morsels were located. Lovely!
April 19th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great capture. Looks like a feast.
April 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
He knows what he is looking for !!
April 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s giving a determined tug.
April 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He is a very determine in knowing what he wants and needs, wonderful capture
April 19th, 2024  
