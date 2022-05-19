Previous
I've seldom seen such a colourful bird by ludwigsdiana
296 / 365

I've seldom seen such a colourful bird

with layers of rounded feathers. This Lady Amherst Pheasant was on the go all the time and I had difficulties focusing through the fence
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Renee Salamon ace
.. but love the abstract effect
May 19th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
The birdie is awesome! And you managed to focus on it very well. But pardon me for admiring that background. That is fantastic. it looks as if it were painted.
May 19th, 2022  
