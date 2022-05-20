Sign up
297 / 365
Flamingo Friday
I kept on forgetting about this, I had to put a reminder on my cell. The mind is not what it used to be. Such a weird position I found this one in, quite a contortionist!
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
giraffe-house
winghong_ho
Colorful capture. I can see his eyes but difficult to figure out the body shape.
May 20th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
I think when I see this - Oh what a tangled web we leave
May 20th, 2022
