Flamingo Friday by ludwigsdiana
297 / 365

Flamingo Friday

I kept on forgetting about this, I had to put a reminder on my cell. The mind is not what it used to be. Such a weird position I found this one in, quite a contortionist!
20th May 2022 20th May 22

winghong_ho
Colorful capture. I can see his eyes but difficult to figure out the body shape.
May 20th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
I think when I see this - Oh what a tangled web we leave
May 20th, 2022  
