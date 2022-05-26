Previous
I never knew we had so many by ludwigsdiana
303 / 365

I never knew we had so many

Hornbills in this country. This is a couple of Crowned Hornbills, common residents in coastal and riverine forests.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pair - thanks for your kind comment on my ongoing saga !! fav
May 26th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
May 26th, 2022  
Christina
Spectacular birds!
May 26th, 2022  
