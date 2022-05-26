Sign up
I never knew we had so many
Hornbills in this country. This is a couple of Crowned Hornbills, common residents in coastal and riverine forests.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pair - thanks for your kind comment on my ongoing saga !! fav
May 26th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
May 26th, 2022
Christina
Spectacular birds!
May 26th, 2022
