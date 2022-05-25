Sign up
302 / 365
Another mean grin
although fast asleep! I just had to crop to get those beautiful teeth!
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st May 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
giraffe-house
moni kozi
ace
That view is frightening. But splendid. The perfect fit of those lethal weapons.
May 25th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Oyyy, that’s more than mean, that’s scary
May 25th, 2022
