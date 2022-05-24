Previous
Our preening National bird by ludwigsdiana
301 / 365

Our preening National bird

the Blue Crane. They have such beautiful and unusual long plumage, such a pity they were behind a fence. I went back on Saturday, but could not get a full length shot.
24th May 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
