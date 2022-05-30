Sign up
307 / 365
Waiting patiently to be fed
and sitting still so that I can capture it through the fence.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
southern-yellow-billed-hornbill
moni kozi
ace
Interesting looking birdie
May 30th, 2022
Brigette
ace
nicely captured Diana - the flash of red beak contrasts so well
May 30th, 2022
