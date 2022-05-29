Sign up
306 / 365
Southern yellow billed Hornbill
not sharing his food with his mrs, she does not seem to be amused! all the time I watched , he had this aggressive look. shot through the fence.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
gifaffe-house
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fab capture!
May 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of a grumpy look.
May 29th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Brilliant - love the commentary
May 29th, 2022
