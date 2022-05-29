Previous
Southern yellow billed Hornbill by ludwigsdiana
306 / 365

Southern yellow billed Hornbill

not sharing his food with his mrs, she does not seem to be amused! all the time I watched , he had this aggressive look. shot through the fence.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Issi Bannerman
Fab capture!
Fab capture!
May 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of a grumpy look.
May 29th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Brilliant - love the commentary
May 29th, 2022  
