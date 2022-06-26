Sign up
On the prowl
there are 10 cheetahs at the outreach. Mostly pairs in an enclosure. It is also possible to interact with them, but I did not as there were too many people at the time.
Therefor another shot through the fence. Yes I know, many do not like to see photos without legs or feet, but there was no other way.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
cheetah-outreach
