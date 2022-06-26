Previous
On the prowl by ludwigsdiana
334 / 365

On the prowl

there are 10 cheetahs at the outreach. Mostly pairs in an enclosure. It is also possible to interact with them, but I did not as there were too many people at the time.

Therefor another shot through the fence. Yes I know, many do not like to see photos without legs or feet, but there was no other way.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
