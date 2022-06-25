Previous
That look by ludwigsdiana
That look

makes on wonder what he is thinking!

As I have to shoot through the fence, it is sometimes quite challenging as they come too close.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Diana

Brigette ace
He’s thinking there’s my entrée 🙄😬🤣
June 25th, 2022  
Dianne
Brilliant image.
June 25th, 2022  
Shanne
I reckon he's thinking dinner is coming near
June 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot!
June 25th, 2022  
