333 / 365
That look
makes on wonder what he is thinking!
As I have to shoot through the fence, it is sometimes quite challenging as they come too close.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
4
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6310
photos
301
followers
244
following
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Tags
love-all-kinds-of-cats-cheetah-outreach
Brigette
He’s thinking there’s my entrée 🙄😬🤣
June 25th, 2022
Dianne
Brilliant image.
June 25th, 2022
Shanne
I reckon he's thinking dinner is coming near
June 25th, 2022
Kathy A
Fabulous shot!
June 25th, 2022
