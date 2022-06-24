Sign up
332 / 365
I wonder what he was thinking?
As many of you know, I regularly go to Cheetah Outreach which is opposite the golf course in Strand. They are busy building and reorganizing, but it was great to see them again. I doubt this one recognized me.
For those who do not know what it is all about, here is a link.
https://www.cheetah.co.za/
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
such-beautiful-creatures
Carolinesdreams
ace
So beautiful.
June 24th, 2022
Shanne
so stunning
June 24th, 2022
