Previous
Next
I wonder what he was thinking? by ludwigsdiana
332 / 365

I wonder what he was thinking?

As many of you know, I regularly go to Cheetah Outreach which is opposite the golf course in Strand. They are busy building and reorganizing, but it was great to see them again. I doubt this one recognized me.

For those who do not know what it is all about, here is a link.
https://www.cheetah.co.za/
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carolinesdreams ace
So beautiful.
June 24th, 2022  
Shanne
so stunning
June 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise