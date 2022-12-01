Previous
a flying show by ludwigsdiana
a flying show

of a Spotted Eagle owl.

I managed to get a sequence where it goes from one post to pick up a piece of food on another.

The show continues next week.
1st December 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Rick ace
Great shot.
December 1st, 2022  
