Photo 493
I cannot resist visiting Ziggy
as he is just down the road from us.
I actually wanted to get him flying, but he was not interested.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6948
photos
302
followers
197
following
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
493
Latest from all albums
491
2149
2148
2150
492
2156
493
2157
Views
2
Album
Extras
Tags
eagle-encounters
