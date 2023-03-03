Previous
Next
Lunchtime by ludwigsdiana
Photo 584

Lunchtime

as a local farmer dropped off a load of carrots for the animals.
The big eland bull did not seem to like them.

The little buck on the right is a springbuck with a gene defect.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise