As tasty as it comes by ludwigsdiana
As tasty as it comes

Although there are not many trees left at Villeira, the giraffes get plenty of branches brought in.

They have planted hundreds of new trees for them, which are still cordoned off so that they can grow to a decent height.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful. Sp wonderful to see this beauties cared for!
March 4th, 2023  
