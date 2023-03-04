Sign up
Photo 585
As tasty as it comes
Although there are not many trees left at Villeira, the giraffes get plenty of branches brought in.
They have planted hundreds of new trees for them, which are still cordoned off so that they can grow to a decent height.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
game-drive
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful. Sp wonderful to see this beauties cared for!
March 4th, 2023
