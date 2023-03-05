Sign up
Photo 586
The odd couple
I almost did not notice the blue crane standing in front of the giraffe.
One of my favourite scenes with all the birds and zebra at the back too.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
villeira-ntionl-bird
Valerie Chesney
ace
So very much to view & enjoy!
March 5th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely shot. So much to see.
March 5th, 2023
