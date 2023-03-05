Previous
The odd couple by ludwigsdiana
Photo 586

The odd couple

I almost did not notice the blue crane standing in front of the giraffe.

One of my favourite scenes with all the birds and zebra at the back too.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Diana

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
So very much to view & enjoy!
March 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot. So much to see.
March 5th, 2023  
