They seemed to be hanging around the water by ludwigsdiana
They seemed to be hanging around the water

as it was a very hot day.

I know many might say not more animals, but I am doing this for my sister who was visiting from Switzerland. She has never been here before.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Diana

