Photo 582
Table Mountain
as seen from a game drive at Villeira.
Of course while my sister was visiting, she wanted to do a wine tasting and go on a game drive.
Those are gnu in the foreground and plenty of zebras around too.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
animals
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice view, capture! Unlike any view here in Florida
March 1st, 2023
