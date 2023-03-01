Previous
Table Mountain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 582

Table Mountain

as seen from a game drive at Villeira.

Of course while my sister was visiting, she wanted to do a wine tasting and go on a game drive.

Those are gnu in the foreground and plenty of zebras around too.
Diana

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice view, capture! Unlike any view here in Florida
March 1st, 2023  
