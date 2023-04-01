Previous
Next
Passion fruit and bud by ludwigsdiana
Photo 613

Passion fruit and bud

flowering in abundance atm. I love these intricate alien looking blooms and especially the fruit.

This month I will focus on flowers still blooming, as they won't be there much longer with Autumn approaching.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
Such cool flowers
April 1st, 2023  
Sally Ings ace
Super details
April 1st, 2023  
Brigette ace
Wonderful details ☺️
April 1st, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Oh wow, what a fabulous shot. Beautiful detail, such a great flower.
April 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image Diana , I had an over abundance of passionfruit have been giving them away have plenty in the freezer
April 1st, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful
April 1st, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
That is gorgeous Diana.
April 1st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh gorgeous! I picked a half dozen off my vine just this week, nearly missed them as it is late for fruit!
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise