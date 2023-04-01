Sign up
Photo 613
Passion fruit and bud
flowering in abundance atm. I love these intricate alien looking blooms and especially the fruit.
This month I will focus on flowers still blooming, as they won't be there much longer with Autumn approaching.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7428
photos
309
followers
186
following
167% complete
Tags
colourfu-april
narayani
ace
Such cool flowers
April 1st, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Super details
April 1st, 2023
Brigette
ace
Wonderful details ☺️
April 1st, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh wow, what a fabulous shot. Beautiful detail, such a great flower.
April 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image Diana , I had an over abundance of passionfruit have been giving them away have plenty in the freezer
April 1st, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful
April 1st, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
That is gorgeous Diana.
April 1st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh gorgeous! I picked a half dozen off my vine just this week, nearly missed them as it is late for fruit!
April 1st, 2023
