Frangipani still looking lovely by ludwigsdiana
Frangipani still looking lovely

I only bought this plant last year, but it is still giving me so much pleasure.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Shutterbug ace
Such a beauty and I love the fragrance. Beautiful capture.
April 2nd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Gorgeous colour
April 2nd, 2023  
