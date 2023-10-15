Previous
Praying for Peace on Earth by ludwigsdiana
Photo 786

Praying for Peace on Earth

Will the wars and suffering ever stop!

I saw this carved stone statue in a souvenir shop in Stellenbosch. I thought it would be a good idea to post it after going to church this morning.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely statue. Such difficult times for so many.
October 15th, 2023  
winghong_ho
A lovely statue and I think it means caring and peace.
October 15th, 2023  
