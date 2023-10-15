Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 786
Praying for Peace on Earth
Will the wars and suffering ever stop!
I saw this carved stone statue in a souvenir shop in Stellenbosch. I thought it would be a good idea to post it after going to church this morning.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8194
photos
308
followers
175
following
215% complete
View this month »
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
Latest from all albums
785
2473
2465
2467
2468
786
2474
2466
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
angel
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely statue. Such difficult times for so many.
October 15th, 2023
winghong_ho
A lovely statue and I think it means caring and peace.
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close