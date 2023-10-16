Sign up
Previous
Photo 787
Early morning summer vibes
while everyone was still sleeping. Taken from our patio with the olive grove in the background. The gate is in the far right corner.
I had the gardener here on Friday and noticed how crooked he trimmed the plumbago hedge! I hope it grows back quickly.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8197
photos
308
followers
175
following
215% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise-patio
Casablanca
ace
ace
Oh what amazing colours and you have a pool too! Wow.
October 16th, 2023
Annie D
ace
what a glorious view
October 16th, 2023
Lesley
ace
So beautiful and peaceful
October 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
ace
A wonderful view - so peaceful and such a gorgeous morning sky!
October 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
ace
Lovely
October 16th, 2023
Christine Louise
The colours and lighting are spectacular, very special spot you have to relax in
October 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
