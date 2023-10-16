Previous
Early morning summer vibes by ludwigsdiana
Early morning summer vibes

while everyone was still sleeping. Taken from our patio with the olive grove in the background. The gate is in the far right corner.

I had the gardener here on Friday and noticed how crooked he trimmed the plumbago hedge! I hope it grows back quickly.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Diana

Diana
Casablanca ace
Oh what amazing colours and you have a pool too! Wow.
October 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
what a glorious view
October 16th, 2023  
Lesley ace
So beautiful and peaceful
October 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful view - so peaceful and such a gorgeous morning sky!
October 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 16th, 2023  
Christine Louise
The colours and lighting are spectacular, very special spot you have to relax in
October 16th, 2023  
