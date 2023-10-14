Previous
Left over by ludwigsdiana
Photo 785

Left over

the oyster shell of our dinner last night. I don't eat them raw, only Oysters Rockefeller which are baked with a delicious topping.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Your left over dinner makes an elegant image.
October 14th, 2023  
katy ace
What a wonderfully clear photo of this! I love the way you have used a to reflect the underside
October 14th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It reminds me of an alligator or crocodile rising up out of the water.
October 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely!
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise