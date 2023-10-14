Sign up
Previous
Photo 785
Left over
the oyster shell of our dinner last night. I don't eat them raw, only Oysters Rockefeller which are baked with a delicious topping.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8190
photos
308
followers
175
following
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro-oyster-shel
Corinne C
ace
Your left over dinner makes an elegant image.
October 14th, 2023
katy
ace
What a wonderfully clear photo of this! I love the way you have used a to reflect the underside
October 14th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It reminds me of an alligator or crocodile rising up out of the water.
October 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely!
October 14th, 2023
