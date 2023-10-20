Previous
On the way home by ludwigsdiana
On the way home

A part of De Wijnlanden security estate where we live, seen from the main road touched by the setting sun.

Behind the dam are the vineyards of Meerlust which is a very famous wine estate.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Diana

John Falconer ace
You have captured some lovely light here as well as reflections and colours. Great shot.
October 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the simply feeling yet so such to see
October 20th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Such a wonderful landscape
October 20th, 2023  
Pammy Joy
Very nice
October 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely scene and reflections.
October 20th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful layers, light, reflections
October 20th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful scenic shot.
October 20th, 2023  
