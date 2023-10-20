Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 791
On the way home
A part of De Wijnlanden security estate where we live, seen from the main road touched by the setting sun.
Behind the dam are the vineyards of Meerlust which is a very famous wine estate.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8214
photos
308
followers
176
following
216% complete
View this month »
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
Latest from all albums
790
2478
2470
2472
791
2479
2471
2473
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
home-sweet-home
John Falconer
ace
You have captured some lovely light here as well as reflections and colours. Great shot.
October 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the simply feeling yet so such to see
October 20th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Such a wonderful landscape
October 20th, 2023
Pammy Joy
Very nice
October 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely scene and reflections.
October 20th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful layers, light, reflections
October 20th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful scenic shot.
October 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close