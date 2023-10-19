Sign up
Previous
Photo 790
Sunset with a golden glow
on one of the dams here. That's a part of Table Mountains on the left.
Summer has finally arrived and we are staying out longer now and having sundowners on the deck.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-wijnlanden
Kitty Hawke
ace
So very lovely and peaceful...and those colours..........
October 19th, 2023
