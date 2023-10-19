Previous
Sunset with a golden glow by ludwigsdiana
Photo 790

Sunset with a golden glow

on one of the dams here. That's a part of Table Mountains on the left.

Summer has finally arrived and we are staying out longer now and having sundowners on the deck.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
So very lovely and peaceful...and those colours..........
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise