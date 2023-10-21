Sign up
Previous
Photo 792
On golden pond
Even during the evening they come along thinking they will be fed. They must have heard the crackle of the chips packet on the sundowner deck.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
6
5
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8218
photos
308
followers
176
following
216% complete
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
792
791
2479
2471
2473
792
2480
2472
2474
Views
21
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
dam-de-wijnlanden
Mags
ace
Sweet shot! Nice golden tones.
October 21st, 2023
narayani
ace
Lovely colours
October 21st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful how sweet to have them come visit
October 21st, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely golden reflections
October 21st, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely shot, love the golden light in the evening.
October 21st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture and title.
October 21st, 2023
