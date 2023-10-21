Previous
On golden pond by ludwigsdiana
On golden pond

Even during the evening they come along thinking they will be fed. They must have heard the crackle of the chips packet on the sundowner deck.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Sweet shot! Nice golden tones.
October 21st, 2023  
narayani ace
Lovely colours
October 21st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful how sweet to have them come visit
October 21st, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely golden reflections
October 21st, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot, love the golden light in the evening.
October 21st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture and title.
October 21st, 2023  
