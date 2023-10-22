Previous
Sunset by ludwigsdiana
Photo 793

Sunset

using the camera setting "handheld night scene".

I have never tried any of these scene modes and did not even know my camera had them.

I must say that these were not the colours my eyes saw at sunset and I will not be using it again.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
217% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Now that's a purple mountain's majesty!
October 22nd, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness....now that's what I call colour !
October 22nd, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
They may not be the colours that your eyes saw but they are lovely.
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise