Previous
Photo 794
Up on the roof
of my neighbour, I saw this spotted eagle owl.
It was getting dark and it was pretty far away, so not the best of shots.
23rd October 2023
23rd Oct 23
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-wijnlanden-owl
Bobbi C
I love this, great shot!
October 23rd, 2023
Allison Maltese
ace
I think its pretty fabulous! You can see all of its feather detail.
October 23rd, 2023
Paul J
ace
Yet, a good shot. Well done!
October 23rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a great shot.
October 23rd, 2023
