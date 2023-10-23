Previous
Up on the roof by ludwigsdiana
Up on the roof

of my neighbour, I saw this spotted eagle owl.

It was getting dark and it was pretty far away, so not the best of shots.
23rd October 2023 23rd Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Bobbi C
I love this, great shot!
October 23rd, 2023  
I think its pretty fabulous! You can see all of its feather detail.
October 23rd, 2023  
Yet, a good shot. Well done!
October 23rd, 2023  
Well spotted and a great shot.
October 23rd, 2023  
