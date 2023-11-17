Previous
How creepy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 819

How creepy

this caterpillar looks, lying on its back and spinning its cocoon!

Sorry re the quality, I tried to keep my camera with the 100mm macro still, but found it too creepy!
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Diana

Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely amazing, I love this photo
November 17th, 2023  
