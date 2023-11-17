Sign up
Previous
Photo 819
How creepy
this caterpillar looks, lying on its back and spinning its cocoon!
Sorry re the quality, I tried to keep my camera with the 100mm macro still, but found it too creepy!
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8326
photos
310
followers
178
following
224% complete
Tags
unknown-caterpillar
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely amazing, I love this photo
November 17th, 2023
