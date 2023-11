Love at first sight

when I saw this mum and her little one on a field.



Last week we were on the way to buy my favourite wine in Paarl which is bout a 40-minute drive from us. We can also order online, but I prefer the drive as there is a lot to see on the way.



Hubby had to slam on the brakes when I shouted stop, he obviously does not see what I see. I noticed a few zebra on a field and on closer inspection, this little one came out from behind mum as it wanted to drink!