Previous
Not amused by ludwigsdiana
Photo 828

Not amused

and so surprised to still see me. This is why I think it is a girl as it looks as if she is wearing a tutu!

She was facing the other direction but quickly turned her head when she heard me.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
LOL this one made me smile and she definitely looks perturbed FAV
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise