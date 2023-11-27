Previous
Where did the owl go to? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 829

Where did the owl go to?

Minky is most upset as the owl was not around for two days! I am happy to say that she is back again, albeit not in Minky's tree.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! Minky looks a little miffed!-- A lovely shot in the sun ! fav
November 27th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Terrific capture of Minky.
November 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 27th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo, lovely beams of light
November 27th, 2023  
