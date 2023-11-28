Previous
Aggies and grasses by ludwigsdiana
Photo 830

Aggies and grasses

and a bit of ICM. I read the link that was posted on our thread and was fascinated by the photography of Eva Polak.

I decided to have a play in the garden using different settings and will post a few of the same subject over the next two days. No editing except a crop and conversion to jpeg.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Diana

Corinne C ace
Beautiful effect
November 28th, 2023  
