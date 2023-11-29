Sign up
Photo 831
Photo 831
Same as yesterday
but with an upward motion.
I went to the beach today to try some more, it was so windy I could hardly hold my camera.
I
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8374
photos
304
followers
154
following
227% complete
Tags
icm
Mags
ace
Very cool!
November 29th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely comp and capture
November 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully done
November 29th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
I like the colours but I wonder if it would have been better with a bit more movement.
November 29th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely, I've had the flu for the last few days a d when I look at this photo it makes me dizzy, 😂
November 29th, 2023
