Same as yesterday by ludwigsdiana
Same as yesterday

but with an upward motion.

I went to the beach today to try some more, it was so windy I could hardly hold my camera.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Very cool!
November 29th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely comp and capture
November 29th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Beautifully done
November 29th, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
I like the colours but I wonder if it would have been better with a bit more movement.
November 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely, I've had the flu for the last few days a d when I look at this photo it makes me dizzy, 😂
November 29th, 2023  
