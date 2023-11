A sassy little girl?

Since 2 days I have a new visitor in the garden, this lovely young spotted eagle owl.



Years ago there used to be owls around on a regular basis, but not for quite a while now.



I was so surprised to see Minky sitting on the ground and staring up at a tree. She sat there for so long that I went out to see what was so interesting, then I spotted this little beauty. I sure hope it stays a while.