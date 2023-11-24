Previous
What will this be? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 826

What will this be?

The cocoon of that weird caterpillar which I posted earlier. I am watching it closely every day and hope I do not miss whatever is coming out of there.

It was a very clever one as he is right under a slight ledge and protected from the elements.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Bucktree ace
Excellent capture of this cocoon. The caterpillar made a lot of progress in the last few days. Hope to see what evolves.
November 24th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wonderful capture.
November 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great cocoon. Looking forward to the next stage.
November 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - a great capture of this intricate cocoon, - please do not miss the outcome!! as we are as interested as you ! fav
November 24th, 2023  
