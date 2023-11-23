Previous
Mum taking a break by ludwigsdiana
Photo 825

Mum taking a break

from the feeding chores. I was so surprised to see that she still has to feed her chick, it's bigger than her!
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
winghong_ho
Beautiful bird.
November 23rd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
She is very gloosy and colorful
November 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful bird and colors!
November 23rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the birds colors, you captured this bird beautifully
November 23rd, 2023  
