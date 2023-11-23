Sign up
Photo 825
Mum taking a break
from the feeding chores. I was so surprised to see that she still has to feed her chick, it's bigger than her!
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
4
1
Tags
hadeda-ibis
winghong_ho
Beautiful bird.
November 23rd, 2023
Linda Godwin
She is very gloosy and colorful
November 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful bird and colors!
November 23rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the birds colors, you captured this bird beautifully
November 23rd, 2023
