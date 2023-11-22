Previous
The chicks by ludwigsdiana
Photo 824

The chicks

of yesterdays mum. It always amazes me how the one can be double the size of the other.
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Diana

winghong_ho
Beautiful shot with back lighting.
November 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a precious photo
November 22nd, 2023  
katy ace
Beautiful detail of his downy little feathers.
November 22nd, 2023  
Paul J ace
The chick looks like it can’t wait to go exploring. Nice shot!
November 22nd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous closeup.
November 22nd, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
I guess the bigger one is more pushy when it comes to meal times.
November 22nd, 2023  
