Previous
Photo 824
The chicks
of yesterdays mum. It always amazes me how the one can be double the size of the other.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
6
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
hadeda
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot with back lighting.
November 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a precious photo
November 22nd, 2023
katy
ace
Beautiful detail of his downy little feathers.
November 22nd, 2023
Paul J
ace
The chick looks like it can’t wait to go exploring. Nice shot!
November 22nd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous closeup.
November 22nd, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
I guess the bigger one is more pushy when it comes to meal times.
November 22nd, 2023
