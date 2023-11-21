Previous
A mother and her chick by ludwigsdiana
A mother and her chick

sitting in a tree next to our wall. Probably the noisiest and most annoying birds in Africa!

They are all over the place and leave their mess on driveways and paths. It looks like a huge fried egg ;-)
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Allison Maltese ace
Still, you have captured a very sweet moment between the mother and chick. Focus is nice and sharp.
November 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot, took me time to find the chick.!
November 21st, 2023  
