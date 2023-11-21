Sign up
Previous
Photo 823
A mother and her chick
sitting in a tree next to our wall. Probably the noisiest and most annoying birds in Africa!
They are all over the place and leave their mess on driveways and paths. It looks like a huge fried egg ;-)
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
hadeda
Allison Maltese
ace
Still, you have captured a very sweet moment between the mother and chick. Focus is nice and sharp.
November 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot, took me time to find the chick.!
November 21st, 2023
