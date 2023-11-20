Previous
The last drop tasted so good by ludwigsdiana
The last drop tasted so good

that the little one was licking its lips! For those that are able zoom in, just look at that little pink mouth.

I could not resist posting this as I did not include it in the gif. It is just such a momement of contentment.

There are so my flowers that I will post mine later ;-)
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is such a sweet photo, and I see the little pink mouth perfectly. Contentment indeed.
November 20th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
WOW! What an amazing shot. I would have been excited just to see the mother, but a foal too! What a find and capture! All the purple little wild flowers are just a bonus. Beautiful photo.
November 20th, 2023  
