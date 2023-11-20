Sign up
Previous
Photo 822
The last drop tasted so good
that the little one was licking its lips! For those that are able zoom in, just look at that little pink mouth.
I could not resist posting this as I did not include it in the gif. It is just such a momement of contentment.
There are so my flowers that I will post mine later ;-)
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
zebra-mum-baby
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is such a sweet photo, and I see the little pink mouth perfectly. Contentment indeed.
November 20th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
WOW! What an amazing shot. I would have been excited just to see the mother, but a foal too! What a find and capture! All the purple little wild flowers are just a bonus. Beautiful photo.
November 20th, 2023
