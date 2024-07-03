Previous
What I love about Intaka Island by ludwigsdiana
What I love about Intaka Island

is that there are so many places where one can watch all kinds of water birds.

Little grass islands for them to rest, and poles in front of the hide to get some very close shots.
Photo Details

Brian ace
Love this!
July 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Place of interest to watch then. Lovely
July 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
July 3rd, 2024  
Brigette ace
looks so nice and serene
July 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely wildlife habitat.
July 3rd, 2024  
