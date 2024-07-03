Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1013
What I love about Intaka Island
is that there are so many places where one can watch all kinds of water birds.
Little grass islands for them to rest, and poles in front of the hide to get some very close shots.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9206
photos
298
followers
148
following
277% complete
View this month »
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
Latest from all albums
1011
2729
2727
2735
1012
1013
2728
2730
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
3rd July 2024 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks-intaka
Brian
ace
Love this!
July 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Place of interest to watch then. Lovely
July 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
July 3rd, 2024
Brigette
ace
looks so nice and serene
July 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely wildlife habitat.
July 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close