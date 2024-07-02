Sign up
Photo 1012
Doing its rounds
in one of the lakes. There seem to be so many more ducks than birds atm.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
3
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9202
photos
298
followers
147
following
277% complete
Tags
yellow-billed-duck-intaka
Rob Z
ace
Lovely image with all the patterns and ripples in the water around him..
July 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet duck and nice reflected colours.
July 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 2nd, 2024
