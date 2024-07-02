Previous
Doing its rounds by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1012

Doing its rounds

in one of the lakes. There seem to be so many more ducks than birds atm.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Lovely image with all the patterns and ripples in the water around him..
July 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet duck and nice reflected colours.
July 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise