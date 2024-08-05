Sign up
Photo 1045
A windy day on the beach
so I decided to practice ICM. The few clear days we had last week, the wind was howling.
5th August 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beryl Lloyd
Well done Diana , I have not tried ICM in ages , will have to try again when I next go out !
August 5th, 2024
Lou Ann
Oh my! Wonderful ICM.
August 5th, 2024
Corinne C
Love the painterly effect
August 5th, 2024
