Previous
Photo 1057
Loving my rose
End of July I pruned my roses and forgot this bloom on a covered patio table.
The next day I found this visitor on it and had to take a photo or two.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
snail-rose
gloria jones
ace
Great nature shot and details
August 17th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great capture.
August 17th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Excellent closeup shot.
August 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and captured.
August 17th, 2024
katy
ace
Fabulous details in this close-up and a most unusual subject
August 17th, 2024
