Loving my rose by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1057

Loving my rose

End of July I pruned my roses and forgot this bloom on a covered patio table.

The next day I found this visitor on it and had to take a photo or two.

17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
gloria jones ace
Great nature shot and details
August 17th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great capture.
August 17th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Excellent closeup shot.
August 17th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and captured.
August 17th, 2024  
katy ace
Fabulous details in this close-up and a most unusual subject
August 17th, 2024  
