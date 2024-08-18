Previous
Slip sliding away by ludwigsdiana
Slip sliding away

after the rain stopped. I looked through the window and it was still there. Of course I had to take another photo.
Diana

gloria jones ace
Wonderful details
August 18th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Wowee he’s so big! Wonderful capture!
August 18th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Goodness he is really stretched out!
August 18th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool capture and great details.
August 18th, 2024  
