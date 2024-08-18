Sign up
Previous
Photo 1058
Slip sliding away
after the rain stopped. I looked through the window and it was still there. Of course I had to take another photo.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9390
photos
287
followers
153
following
289% complete
View this month »
Tags
snail
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful details
August 18th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Wowee he’s so big! Wonderful capture!
August 18th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Goodness he is really stretched out!
August 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool capture and great details.
August 18th, 2024
