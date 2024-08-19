Previous
Water everywhere
Water everywhere

after the highest rainfall ever in July, the fields alongside the roads are still flooded.

This scene is across the road from our estate. Fortunately we are higher up and do not have these issues.

I took this shot on Friday against the early morning sunlight. There will be a few more this week.
Diana

