Photo 1059
Water everywhere
after the highest rainfall ever in July, the fields alongside the roads are still flooded.
This scene is across the road from our estate. Fortunately we are higher up and do not have these issues.
I took this shot on Friday against the early morning sunlight. There will be a few more this week.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
baden-powell-drive
