Another wet field by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1060

Another wet field

where the arum lilies are flourishing.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of light and reflection.
August 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflections.
August 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful reflections
August 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
You have had a lot of rain haven't you.
August 20th, 2024  
