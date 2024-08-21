Previous
Water everywhere by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1061

Water everywhere

and it has no place to go as the ground is so soggy. I added a slight painterly effect in topaz.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
It's beautiful!
August 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous
August 21st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
You would never know any effect added - which means its just right!
August 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Little paddling birds...
August 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a large clump of lilies in the background.
August 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise