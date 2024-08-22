Sign up
Previous
Photo 1062
Water everywhere
even below our estate with Table Mountain in the background. Here some homes are on a ridge with Meerlust vineyards in the foreground. The rest of the estate slopes down on the other side.
The water is the overflow from the Meerlust dam across the road from our estate.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
